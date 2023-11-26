Sunday, November 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Raiwalui gets World Rugby job

Former Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui has been appointed as the World Rugby High Performance General Manager.

Raiwalui, who led Fiji to the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in France after 16 years revealed his appointment during the Prime Minister’s International Awards night in Nadi yesterday.

Raiwalui will be flying back to Australia today to meet his family before he takes up his new role next week.

“It’s something that I have really invested in as development and pathways of rugby working world wide. Hopefully, I will be back in Fiji,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senirusi Seruvakula has been appointed as the interim Flying Fijians head coach.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ex Fiji reps help Auckland win Paci...

A host of former Fiji representatives helped Auckland All Stars bea...
Dubai 7s

Trio to make Series debut in Dubai

Three players will make their HSBC World Sevens Series debut for Fi...
2023 Pacific Games

Fiji climbs to fifth spot in Games ...

Team Fiji has climbed to the fifth spot on the medal tally of the 1...
Dubai 7s

Wilson returns, Solikoviti out of F...

Experienced forward Talei Qalo Wilson will return forFijiana in the...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ex Fiji reps help Auckland win P...

Football
A host of ...

Trio to make Series debut in Dub...

Dubai 7s
Three play...

Fiji climbs to fifth spot in Gam...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Wilson returns, Solikoviti out o...

Dubai 7s
Experience...

Kulas in strong group for Olympi...

Football
The Fiji K...

Naicker double sinks Suva in Pac...

Football
A brace in...

Popular News

Seruvakula is Flying Fijians Act...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Narawa’s slip disc recovery on t...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Google works with stakeholders o...

News
Deputy Pri...

Matavesi: Everyone has been incr...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

GCC to have women reps from each...

News
Minister f...

Fijiana ramp up preps for Dubai ...

Dubai 7s
The Saiasi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ex Fiji reps help Auckland win Pacific Cup