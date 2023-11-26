Raiwalui gets World Rugby job

Former Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui has been appointed as the World Rugby High Performance General Manager.

Raiwalui, who led Fiji to the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in France after 16 years revealed his appointment during the Prime Minister’s International Awards night in Nadi yesterday.

Raiwalui will be flying back to Australia today to meet his family before he takes up his new role next week.

“It’s something that I have really invested in as development and pathways of rugby working world wide. Hopefully, I will be back in Fiji,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senirusi Seruvakula has been appointed as the interim Flying Fijians head coach.