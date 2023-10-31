Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Raiwalui’s gesture recognised in RWC

The 2023 Rugby World Cup ended in a spectacular fashion in France over the weekend hosting a memorable tournament loaded with some incredible moments.

With the dust not yet settled, Planet Rugby selected their award winners for the 2023 edition of the global showpiece recognising Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui for displaying ‘Spirit of rugby’ at the tournament this year.

Despite going down 24-23 to Portugal in their third Pool C match, Raiwalui, instead of grieving after his team’s defeat chose to honour the Os Lobos win by taking a bag of Fijian kit into the opponent’s change room as a great gesture.

It was a touch of class from an impressive man, who has opted not to extend his contract with Fiji Rugby despite helping the Pacific Islanders reach the World Cup quarterfinal after 16 years.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
