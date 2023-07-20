Thursday, July 20, 2023
Ratuniyarawa joins Bayonnais as WC joker

Veteran Flying Fijian and former London Irish lock forward Api Ratuniyarawa has joined Aviron Bayonnais as a world cup joker.

The French Top 14 club confirmed on their website on Thursday that Ratuniyarawa has become part of the team for the 2023-2024 seasons.

With more than 120 games on the clock in the Premiership and more than 40 selections with Fiji, it’s a solid reinforcement for the skies and whites.

Meanwhile, the Nadroga native has been training with the Fiji Water Flying Fijians team for the Pacific Nations Cup.

The Simion Raiwalui coached Flying Fijians will take on Tonga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
