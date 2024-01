Ravuka Sharks claimed the Plate in the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today after edging Dominion Brothers 14-12 in a pulsating final.

The match went neck to neck and the winner had to be decided via Ravuka’s second try conversion.

Meanwhile Tubarua Highlanders beat Tabadamu 10-5 to claim the Bowl while Ba Originals defeated Sir Gordon Tietjens coached Ambassador All Stars 26-24 in the Shield final.