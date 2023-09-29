Works completed at Makoi Health Centre

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has completed the refurbishment and the construction of a new waiting area at the Makoi Health Centre.

This $250,000 facility was handed back to the Ministry of Health earlier this week.

Speaking at the opening, Minister for Health Dr Antonio Lalabalavu said the facility will improve healthcare delivery to a population of around 32,000 people which include one village, 23 settlements, 18 schools and the wider Nasinu area.

Dr Lalabalavu said there are significant challenges that the Ministry is facing in the state of its infrastructure.

“Government’s intentions are to prioritise the revival of Health Services by prioritising the maintenance and improvement of our 220 medical facilities around the country.”

He added an erratic infrastructure maintenance program, unrepaired and poorly maintained patient care buildings and staff dwellings, neglected sanitation facilities and inadequate water supply systems have plagued our health systems for long and inhibiting our ability to deliver quality and compassionate healthcare services to Fijians.

Dr Lalabalavu said through this collaboration NZMFAT was able to construct a new waiting area, refurbished the whole health centre, improve water, sanitation and hygiene.

A new 65KVa generator, new sluice, lighting systems and fans have also been installed.