Rehab and recovery has been tough: Davis

US based Fiji’s lone professional female footballer Trina Davis says recovering from a serious knee injury she suffered last year has been a huge challenge for her.

The 21-year-old underwent a major surgery to fix a meniscus tear in her knee which occurred in November last year.

Davis, who recently came to Fiji for the build-up to the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, said she had to stay away from football for nearly six months to heal properly.

“It’s been very difficult to bounce back on the field,” Davis told FijiLive.

“I could feel my knee stiffening while I was playing for a club in Washington last year so to avoid anything major, I was told by the doctors that I have got a meniscus which needs to be removed since it was at the early stage.”

“After the surgery, I couldn’t walk properly and felt that my knee found it hard to carry my weight also. I had to stay away from football for months and spend time on the sideline watching the girls play.”

“It also caused me major weight loss and later I joined gym to regain my fitness and exercise my leg more frequently. It was tough to get on the field because I had to be very careful that I do not damage my knee and also that I don’t put much pressure on it.”

Now that the Veseisei lass from Lautoka has fully recovered on time, she is eager to represent the Kula Girls at the Pacific Games in Solomon later this year.

“I haven’t been playing many games in the US so I came to join the Kulas camp to prepare for the next task.”

“It’s always an honour to represent Fiji and I have never played at the Pacific Games so I’m just really excited to play this year.”

“We’ve experienced playing against our Pacific Islands opponents at OFC and we know the competition level will be high because every team will be eying for the Gold.”

“I’m available to play for Fiji and it’s going to be a big task and we’ll just need to work according to the plans and strategies set by the coach.”

The Pacific Games will be held from 19 November to 2 December in Honiara.