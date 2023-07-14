Friday, July 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Rehab and recovery has been tough: Davis

US based Fiji’s lone professional female footballer Trina Davis says recovering from a serious knee injury she suffered last year has been a huge challenge for her.

The 21-year-old underwent a major surgery to fix a meniscus tear in her knee which occurred in November last year.

Davis, who recently came to Fiji for the build-up to the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, said she had to stay away from football for nearly six months to heal properly.

“It’s been very difficult to bounce back on the field,” Davis told FijiLive.

“I could feel my knee stiffening while I was playing for a club in Washington last year so to avoid anything major, I was told by the doctors that I have got a meniscus which needs to be removed since it was at the early stage.”

“After the surgery, I couldn’t walk properly and felt that my knee found it hard to carry my weight also. I had to stay away from football for months and spend time on the sideline watching the girls play.”

“It also caused me major weight loss and later I joined gym to regain my fitness and exercise my leg more frequently. It was tough to get on the field because I had to be very careful that I do not damage my knee and also that I don’t put much pressure on it.”

Now that the Veseisei lass from Lautoka has fully recovered on time, she is eager to represent the Kula Girls at the Pacific Games in Solomon later this year.

“I haven’t been playing many games in the US so I came to join the Kulas camp to prepare for the next task.”

“It’s always an honour to represent Fiji and I have never played at the Pacific Games so I’m just really excited to play this year.”

“We’ve experienced playing against our Pacific Islands opponents at OFC and we know the competition level will be high because every team will be eying for the Gold.”

“I’m available to play for Fiji and it’s going to be a big task and we’ll just need to work according to the plans and strategies set by the coach.”

The Pacific Games will be held from 19 November to 2 December in Honiara.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Tamani joins Flying Fijians camp

Explosive Fijian Drua flanker Joseva Tamani has joined the Flying F...
Rugby

Boost for Ikale Tahi ahead of PNC o...

Tonga will head to Fiji with high morale after beating Australia A ...
Rugby

Flying Fijians set date with sand d...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have a date with nature and will be p...
Football

Dogalau, Naidu to miss Nadroga clas...

Traditional football giants Ba will miss the services of key strike...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tamani joins Flying Fijians camp...

Rugby
Explosive ...

Boost for Ikale Tahi ahead of PN...

Rugby
Tonga will...

Flying Fijians set date with san...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Dogalau, Naidu to miss Nadroga c...

Football
Traditiona...

Bure to continue as PS Education...

2023-24 National Budget
Minister f...

Parliament passes law to limit n...

2023-24 National Budget
The Liquor...

Popular News

Complaint filed against FICAC Co...

News
The Attorn...

Tavatavanawai signs with Highlan...

Sports
Barnstormi...

Nadi ready to retain Skipper, Fa...

Sports
Defending ...

Previous Govt created a big mess...

News
Deputy Pri...

Vasu’s partner has served ...

News
Prime Mini...

Woman charged over crime proceed...

News
A woman wh...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Tamani joins Flying Fijians camp