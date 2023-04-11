Rewa to host Lautoka in top of the table clash

Rewa and Lautoka will battle in the top of the table clash in Round 5 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The competition resumes this weekend after a week of break.

Fiji FA Competition Manager Amitesh Pal said two matches will be played on Saturday while the remaining three matches will be played on Sunday.

On Saturday, Labasa will host traditional football giants Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park while Tavua will face Nadi at Garvey Park at 3pm.

Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori will host a double header on Sunday with Tailevu Naitasiri taking on Navua at 1pm followed by the top of the table clash between Rewa and Lautoka at 3pm.

In another fixture, Suva will host Nadroga at 3 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.