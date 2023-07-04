RFMF confirms release of three soldiers

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has confirmed that the three officers detained for drug smuggling have been cleared returned to their posts, at Camp Ziouani, the Headquarters of the Fiji Battalion.

RFMF Commander Major-General Jone Kalouniwai said the men are ready to resume with their duties.

Kalouniwai said the three soldiers serving with the Fiji Battalion, under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mission in the Golan Heights, Syria, were returning from leave in Jordan, when they were detained at the Jordan-Israeli border.

Israeli Authorities had detained them last month, on suspicion of drug smuggling at the Jordan-Israeli border.

However the three have been cleared by Israeli authorities after conclusive tests ruled out drugs.