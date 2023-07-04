Tuesday, July 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

RFMF confirms release of three soldiers

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has confirmed that the three officers detained for drug smuggling have been cleared returned to their posts, at Camp Ziouani, the Headquarters of the Fiji Battalion.

RFMF Commander Major-General Jone Kalouniwai said the men are ready to resume with their duties.

Kalouniwai said the three soldiers serving with the Fiji Battalion, under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) mission in the Golan Heights, Syria, were returning from leave in Jordan, when they were detained at the Jordan-Israeli border.

Israeli Authorities had detained them last month, on suspicion of drug smuggling at the Jordan-Israeli border.

However the three have been cleared by Israeli authorities after conclusive tests ruled out drugs.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Jawan, MI7 trailer to release on sa...

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s trailer will attach to the prints of...
Football

Kulas better defence, finishing ahe...

Digicel Young Kulas are focused on improving their defence and fini...
Rugby

Fans turnout boosts team morale: Ra...

FIJI Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said his player...
NRL

Lutu set to feature in U19 State of...

Australian born-Fijian and Wests Tigers five-eighth Losana Lutu has...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Jawan, MI7 trailer to release on...

Entertainment
Shah Rukh ...

Kulas better defence, finishing ...

Football
Digicel Yo...

Fans turnout boosts team morale:...

Rugby
FIJI Water...

Lutu set to feature in U19 State...

NRL
Australian...

Officers did not assault juvenil...

News
The Fiji P...

Tuisuva meets rugby heroes in We...

Rugby
Nadroga na...

Popular News

Tavua holds star studded Suva in...

Football
Bottom pla...

Govt to reward Fijiana Drua toda...

Rugby
Minister f...

Blues sign Cotter for two years

Rugby
The Blues ...

Montoya dots in Warriors loss

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Probe begins into fatal Ferris w...

News
Investigat...

FNPF looks to setup overseas

News
The Govern...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Jawan, MI7 trailer to release on same day