RFMF warns against illegal use of insignia

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has issued a stern warning to traders and the public to refrain from any unauthorized displays or representations of the Commander RFMF and RFMF insignia as it would constitute as a violation.

Anyone found guilty of illegally using unauthorized displays or representations of the Commander RFMF and the RFMF insignia is in breach of the RFMF Act 1949, Public Order 1969 and the Crimes Acts of 2009, will be liable to a civil or to a criminal prosecution.

The RFMF Chief of Staff Brigadier-General Sapenafa Motufaga said that any unauthorized use of the Commander RFMF insignia in the form of an anchor on the background with a sword and baton diagonally opposite each other or the use of the wing at the top and a tabua in the middle, below the anchor are two star and the word ‘FIJI’ below, all marked in gold ink with a green background and another RFMF insignia or any mark similar thereto pertaining to the insignia, would constitute as a violation.

Brig-General Motufaga said if the members of the public have concerns or comes across instances of unauthorized badge usage, to report or message the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.