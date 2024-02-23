Rt Cakobau Park matches postponed

The opening round of Vanua and Ranadi Cup matches that were scheduled to be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow have been postponed.

The games have been postponed because of bad weather which has left the pitch in an unplayable condition.

The affected matches include the Rewa U20 vs. Northern Bulls U20 in the Vanua Cup, Rewa Senior vs. Northern Bulls Senior in the Ranadi Cup, and again Rewa Senior vs. Northern Bulls Senior in the Vanua Cup.

Further details on the rescheduled dates and times for these games will be announced, as Fiji Rugby Union officials work to ensure minimal disruption to the competition schedule.