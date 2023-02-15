Drua head Byrne wants progress against Force

Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says his team is looking for progress in their match against the Western Force in their Super Rugby Pacific pre-season fixture.

Byrne said the team is on a high after a good win against the Melbourne Rebels, but there will be the need to back that win this week.

“We took a lot of learning in the game against the Rebels, and we have taken what we got from that game, and we will put it against the Force this week,” Byrne said.

“We want to see what we are trying to get right this season and how we want to play.”

Byrne said the Force filled with seasoned Super Rugby players will be no pushover.

“They will throw stuff that us that we haven’t seen, and we will see how we react to it.

“It will be good, and we look forward to going in against the opposition.”