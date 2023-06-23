Rugged Tekiate out for a month

Bula Boys and Suva sweeper Remueru Tekiate is a month away from making his return to football after a successful appendectomy surgery.

Tekiate underwent the surgery just before the Digicel Fiji FACT in Suva.

Suva coach Babs Khan says they will not risk Tekiate and he will be given enough time to recover.

Apart from Tekiate, the Whites also missed the services of Ni-Vanuatu strikers Alex Saniel and Azariah Soromon together with Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa.

Khan has confirmed that Saniel, Soromon and Tahioa will reunite with the team ahead of the resumption of the full Round of the Digicel Fiji Premier League next week.

The three players were released to feature for their respective nations during the FIFA International window.

Meanwhile, Suva is currently fifth in the standing and will face Ba at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba on Saturday.