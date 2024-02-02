Saturday, February 3, 2024
Rumours are false, Radrodro to continue: Takayawa

Social Democratic Liberal Party General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa says that no one from the Party has gone to see Rewa high chief, Na Marama Bale Na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa to replace sacked Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro.

Quelling rumors, Takayawa confirmed to FijiLive that there hasnt been any official visits or discussions with Ro Teimumu Kepa in the last couple of days on the issue.

Takayawa maintains that Radrodro will continue to serve the Coalition Government as a Member of Parliament up until the 2026 General Election.

Speaking to the media, Radrodro said he respects the Prime Minister’s decision, despite, following the instructions and the legal advice of the Office of the Solicitor-General.

The ousted Minister for Education was dismissed by the Prime Minister last month for insubordination and disobedience over the appointment of four Fiji National University Council members.

Last Friday, SODELPA’s Management Board reached the conclusion that there was a lapse of communication between Radrodro, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the Solicitor-General, which resulted in his dismissal.

The management board in its response, wrote to the prime minister demanding the  reinstatement of Radrodro as Minister; however, this was turned down by Prime Minister Rabuka.

Parliament is set to open next month for the 2024-2025 session.

Radrodro has been clear that he intends to continue as a SODELPA MP and be the voice of the people.

Radrodro said he is ready to serve as the only backbencher.

“I knew and understand that if they did not reinstate me to my ministerial appointment, I would continue to serve the people that voted for me, as an MP.”

Meanwhile SODELPA’s management board is set to meet again this month, to review the party’s constitution and appoint a new party leader, ahead of the 2026 General Election.

It is understood that Radrodro is being groomed amongst the others, to be at the helm of a party that is deeply divided.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
