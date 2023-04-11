Sahayam, Dau to make Fiji Futsal debut

Experienced Labasa midfielder Edwin Sahayam and former Fiji U20 striker Ratu Kaliova Dau will make their debut for Fiji in the Melanesian Futsal Cup which commences tomorrow in Suva.

Head coach Jerry Sam has named the two in his 15-member squad after their impressive performance in the Futsal IDC in February this year.

The side will feature experienced goalkeeper Ravinesh Anand alongside Kitione Baleloa.

The defenders are Filipe Baravilala, Edwin Sahayam, Aman Naidu, Rajneel Singh and Prashant Rahil.

The side has named two pivots who are Merrill Nand and Bruce Hughes while the wingers are Vineet Nadan, Kavinesh Lal, Ronish Singh, Ratu Dau, Ayush Kumar and Mohammed Ramzan.

Fiji will open its campaign against Vanuatu at 4pm at the Vodafone Arena.