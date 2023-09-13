Saifiti, Barnett put friendship, plans aside

Fiji Bati and Newcastle Knights prop Jacob Saifiti and New Zealand Warriors prop Mitch Barnett have put their friendship aside which includes commitments for an upcoming wedding, ahead of the NRL semi-final on Saturday.

NRL reports that Barnett will be Saifiti’s groomsman when the Fijian star marries his partner Immogen Rodier later this year.

Barnett also had Jacob’s twin brother Daniel Saifiti standing next to him on his wedding day in 2018.

All three are now relishing the opportunity to progress to Week 2 of the finals series this year for the first time in their careers – albeit this weekend on opposite teams.

“There will be no love lost on the field but he’s one of my best mates,” Saifiti told NRL.com.

“He’ll be shooting out of the line. That’s his style of footy, and that’s my style too so we’ll definitely be doing that. “

“He and Addin have been playing well through the middle and it’s been a win-win this year for both of us. I’m happy for him.”

Barnett smirked on the side’s loss to Penrith Panthers last week but now he and the Warriors have shifted their focus on the important match this week.

“It’s pretty funny how it all works out but hopefully it turns out in my favour,” Barnett said.

“I watch a lot of footy and especially Newcastle more closely with a lot of mates still there.”

“I had some good years and tough years at Newcastle and in the middle of the year I was feeling a bit for them when they were copping it.”

“But they’ve turned it around and I’m excited for them. I talk to Daniel and Jacob a lot but might have to see about this week.”

The Knights and Warriors will battle at 6.05pm at Go Media Stadium in Auckland.