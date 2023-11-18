Saumaisue signs with Melbourne Rebels

Melbourne Rebels has announced the Elite Development System signings of Fiji Under 20 lock Judah Saumaisue through their state’s grassroots and elite pathways system.

The Shaw and Partners Under 19 Vice Captain Saumaisue is joined by Wyatt Ballenger and Ottavio Tuipulotu.

Saumaisue was this week named in Nathan Grey’s Australian U20’s preliminary squad alongside fellow Victorian Divad Palu and exciting fly-half Joey Fowler.

Born in Melbourne, the in-demand forward is a tantalising future prospect boasting a hulking 1.91 metre and 113 kg frame, while also carrying an impressive international pedigree having played for the Fiji U20s at the U20 World Championships held in South Africa.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity. This doesn’t happen for a lot of players so I’m very grateful to everyone who has played a part in my development and for the Melbourne Rebels having such faith in me,” Saumaisue said.

“I was born and raised here in Melbourne, so it was always a dream of mine to progress and sign with the Rebels, so now it’s a dream come true.”

Rebels general manager of Rugby Nick Stiles said the signings were a testament to the hard work of the Victorian rugby community and the continued investment into the state’s pathways.

“Along with Daniel Maiava, Isaac Kailea, Leafi Talataina, Lebron Naea and Divad Palu, Judah, Ottavio and Wyatt are part of that next generation of Burn Boys who have come through our pathways and as a Club, we’re so proud to reward their hard work and outstanding attitude with their first professional contract.”