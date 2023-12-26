Sayed-Khaiyum returns after treatment in Singapore

Former Attorney General and FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum jetted into the country yesterday after undergoing medical procedures in Singapore over the past few months.

Sayed-Khaiyum, who is facing an abuse of office charge was granted a bail variation in mid-September to undergo medical tests and treatment.

He was expected to return in October and was ordered by the Magistrates Court in Suva to surrender his passport; however his defence counsel filed an application for further bail variation as he was receiving extended medical treatment in Singapore for a kidney-related procedure.

This was granted and the court had ordered that Sayed-Khaiyum surrender his passport to the Criminal Court Registry by 15 January 2024, a day before the case will be recalled.

Sayed-Khaiyum while being the Acting Prime Minister between 30 June and 12 July, is alleged to have signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged that the approval to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Officers Commission and the President.

He resigned as the General-Secretary of the FijiFirst Party two weeks ago, citing medical reasons and the Party has since appointed Faiyaz Koya to act in the position.