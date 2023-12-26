Tuesday, December 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Sayed-Khaiyum returns after treatment in Singapore

Photo courtesy of Opposition MP Ketan Lal via Facebook.

Former Attorney General and FijiFirst General Secretary, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum jetted into the country yesterday after undergoing medical procedures in Singapore over the past few months.

Sayed-Khaiyum, who is facing an abuse of office charge was granted a bail variation in mid-September to undergo medical tests and treatment.

He was expected to return in October and was ordered by the Magistrates Court in Suva to surrender his passport; however his defence counsel filed an application for further bail variation as he was receiving extended medical treatment in Singapore for a kidney-related procedure.

This was granted and the court had ordered that Sayed-Khaiyum surrender his passport to the Criminal Court Registry by  15 January 2024, a day before the case will be recalled.

Sayed-Khaiyum while being the Acting Prime Minister between 30 June and 12 July, is alleged to have signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged that the approval to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Officers Commission and the President.

He resigned as the General-Secretary of the FijiFirst Party two weeks ago, citing medical reasons and the Party has since appointed Faiyaz Koya to act in the position.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Start fresh and strong, Serevi urge...

Sevens legend Waisale Serevi who is currently holidaying in Fiji ha...
Rugby

6-week break for Kaiviti Silktails

Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails are on a 6-week break after successf...
Rugby

Young Waqa aims to restore family l...

Fijian Drua’s new acquisition, Waqa Nalaga is more than eager to re...
Rugby

Tabakaucoro out to fulfill mum’s dr...

17-year-old Anare Tabakaucoro of the Fiji Rugby HPU Elite Academy i...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Start fresh and strong, Serevi u...

Rugby
Sevens leg...

6-week break for Kaiviti Silktai...

Rugby
Fiji Airwa...

Young Waqa aims to restore famil...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Tabakaucoro out to fulfill mum’s...

Rugby
17-year-ol...

Historic highest paid price for ...

Business
Rice farme...

Aust to host next two editions o...

Football
Australia ...

Popular News

Bainimarama denied bail, new cha...

News
The Parram...

Krishna is Odisha’s Player...

Football
Fiji footb...

Localise magistrate and justices...

News
The Attorn...

Trio to appear in Labasa court f...

News
Three men ...

Futsal turf for Fiji FA Ba Acade...

Football
The constr...

Hetet remains focused after RWC ...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Start fresh and strong, Serevi urges 7s reps