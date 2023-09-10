Sunday, September 10, 2023
Sayed-Khaiyum seeks travel release on medical grounds

The former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has informed the Court that he intends to travel to Singapore for a medical review.

Sayed-Khaiyum appeared before Magistrate Jeremiah Savou on Friday.

Defence Counsel Davenesh Sharma told the Court that Sayed-Khaiyum is scheduled to travel on Wednesday evening; however, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution informed the Court that it needed more time to respond.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of Abuse of Office.

It is alleged that on June 30, and July 12, 2022, while acting as the Prime Minister, Sayed-Khaiyum signed a deed of variation and addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged the approval to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Offices Commission and His Excellency the President.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
