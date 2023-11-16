Sayed-Khaiyum unfit to travel back, court hears

The Magistrates Court in Suva was today informed that the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is still away in Singapore, and is unable to travel back to Fiji until the end of December.

Defence Counsel Davenesh Sharma stated that according to doctor’s orders his client cannot travel back home for now.

Sayed-Khaiyum had undergone a kidney surgery last month.

Sharma asked for a mention date in January to conduct a Pre-Trial Conference.

However, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions. Elizabeth Rice informed the Court that the DPP still had no access to medical records.

Rice also said that there has not been any update from the defence counsel of the medical procedure performed on the accused.

She also questioned whether Sayed-Khaiyum had one passport or many; however, defence counsel told the court that his client held only one Fijian passport.

Sharma said his client will surrender his passport to the Criminal Registry upon his arrival.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with one count of Abuse of Office.

The matter was called before Chief-Magistrate Waleen George.

The matter has been adjourned to 16 January 2024 for Agreed Facts.