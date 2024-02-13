Schools reopen in Northern Division

The Ministry of Education after consulting the National Disaster Management Office has announced the reopening of schools in the Northern Division.

All schools except for Shri Guru Nanak Primary and Secondary School are open today.

Only teachers will be reporting to school and students of these two schools will remain at home.

The Ministry is keeping a close watch on the weather patterns and should any adverse weather conditions arise, in consultation with the NDMO, it will issue another statement.

Teachers are reminded to play their part in providing the necessary support when students return to school.