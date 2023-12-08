Friday, December 8, 2023
Search begins for new Flying Fijians Coach

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has contracted Global Elite Sports exclusively to undertake the international search assignment for the next Flying Fijians head coach.

FRU Trustees Chair, Peter Mazey told FijiLive, the international agency has helped many tier one nations to pick their mentors and he is confident they will get the right candidate for Fiji as well.

“The applications are out and interested applicants have till 12 January to apply for the position.”

“Fiji’s wonderful achievement at the recent Rugby World Cup in France has really set the bar high and there is a lot of interest from coaches all over the globe.”

“We will not get involved in the selection process and will let the agency do its job of picking and shortlisting the applicants.”

He said they are looking to have two rounds of interviews for the shortlisted applicants later in January and the successful candidate for the job should be announced shortly after.

The Flying Fijians head coach position became vacant following the resignation of Simon Raiwalui after the World Cup.

Raiwalui has since been appointed a High Performance General Manager with World Rugby.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
