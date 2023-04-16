Sunday, April 16, 2023
601 ad
Sepuloni to lead Pacific Mission

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister, Carmel Sepuloni with Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro at the Nadi International Airport. Photos courtesy of the Fiji Government.

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni will lead a Pacific Mission to the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Tonga – the first to be undertaken since COVID-19.

In a statement released, the Associate Foreign Affairs (Pacific Region) Minister says the Pacific region remains the NZ Government’s foreign policy priority, and that includes continuing to strengthen New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific family.

Sepuloni said that the Pacific Mission provides an invaluable opportunity to strengthen relationships even further and reaffirm commitment to working alongside the Pacific family to respond to challenges together.

“New Zealand is excited that alongside being able to reconnect with the Pacific face-to-face, they can also showcase the breadth and depth of this reconnection, their engagement and their leadership in the Pacific region.”

“Tackling climate change together, which has become a harsh reality in New Zealand, continues to be of urgent importance.”

The Deputy Prime Minister said that with a focus on climate change and a strong delegation, their message on the Pacific Mission is clear and that they are committed to working together in partnership, to tackle the challenges our region faces like climate change, cost of living pressures, global inflation and heightened strategic competition.

Sepuloni will be accompanied by Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds, Minister for Climate Change James Shaw and a delegation including Parliamentary and NGO representatives, iwi, business and community leaders and Pacific youth.

The Pacific Mission will depart for Honiara on Sunday 16 April and return on Friday 21 April.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
