Singh stresses importance of communication

US based Digicel Kulas midfielder Preeya Singh has stressed the importance of communication as the team gears up for the 2024 OFC Olympic Qualifiers in Apia, Samoa.

After missing out on the 2023 South Pacific Games, the 19 year old is now focused on contributing to the team’s success in the upcoming tournament.

Speaking to FijiLive, Singh shared, “We are working very hard on a lot of communication, which I think will really benefit us going to this tournament.”

“My personal goals are just helping out my team members and also staying on top of my school work because I am also schooling as well.”

The Kulas have already landed in Samoa, with their first match against American Samoa scheduled for Wednesday at 1pm.