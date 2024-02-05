Thursday, February 8, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Singh stresses importance of communication

US based Digicel Kulas midfielder Preeya Singh has stressed the importance of communication as the team gears up for the 2024 OFC Olympic Qualifiers in Apia, Samoa.

After missing out on the 2023 South Pacific Games, the 19 year old is now focused on contributing to the team’s success in the upcoming tournament.

Speaking to FijiLive, Singh shared, “We are working very hard on a lot of communication, which I think will really benefit us going to this tournament.”

“My personal goals are just helping out my team members and also staying on top of my school work because I am also schooling as well.”

The Kulas have already landed in Samoa, with their first match against American Samoa scheduled for Wednesday at 1pm.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Chua aims to improve game decision-...

After a commanding 10-0 win against American Samoa, Digicel Fiji Ku...
News

Heavy rain warning in place for nex...

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Northern Division, Ya...
Football

First leg of qualifier ends in a st...

The first leg of the OFC Champions League qualifier between Lautoka...
News

Framework on medicinal marijuana ap...

A policy framework has been approved by Cabinet to establish the me...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Chua aims to improve game decisi...

Football
After a co...

Heavy rain warning in place for ...

News
A heavy ra...

First leg of qualifier ends in a...

Football
The first ...

Framework on medicinal marijuana...

News
A policy f...

Second child abuse case surfaces...

News
A 43-year-...

Political witch hunt and circus:...

News
Former Att...

Popular News

Newly signed Sahayam starts for ...

Football
Former Lab...

Promising youngster joins Suva

Football
Young Laba...

TD05F to intensify into tropical...

News
TD05F re-e...

Back to back CVC win for Khan

Football
Coach Babs...

Taylor Swift makes history at Gr...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Fijians shine in Highlanders win...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Chua aims to improve game decision-making