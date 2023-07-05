Skipper Cup contributes immensely: Valenitabua

Fiji Rugby Union administrator Simione Valenitabua says the Skipper Cup competition feels a huge gap and contributes immensely to the development of rugby in the country.

While launching the Skipper Cup and Innk Farebrother Brother Challenge at Albert Park in Suva today, Valenitabua said Skipper Cup is the pathway for players in building towards the national teams such as the Fiji 7s, Flying Fijians and Fijian Drua.

“Without this Skipper competition, there would be a huge gap so far rugby is concerned in our nation.”

“This is the heartbeat of our nation where our national talents are developed and groomed.”

Meanwhile, in the opening round on Saturday, defending champions Nadi will host newly promoted Yasawa at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

In other matches, Suva will take on Nadroga in Ground 1 at HFC Bank Stadium while newcomers Macuata will face Naitasiri at Subrail Park and the game between Tailevu and Namosi will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.