Skipper Cup semifinalists confirmed

The semifinalists of the Skipper Cup have been confirmed after Round 7 matches on Saturday.

Table toppers Suva is set to face fourth placed Nadroga in the first semifinal while second placed Naitasiri will play champions and third placed Nadi.

The semifinals are scheduled to be played on 7 October and the grand final on 14 October.

Meanwhile in the matches played yesterday, Naitasiri thrashed Yasawa 65-12, Nadroga walloped Macuata 69-17, Nadi thumped Tailevu 55-16 while Suva posted a narrow 29-26 win over Namosi.