SODELPA to remain with Coalition, but wants Minister back

A letter has been dispatched to the Office of the Prime Minister, indicating that there may have been miscommunication that caused the dismissal of Aseri Radrodro from Cabinet.

Speaking to FijiLive, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka is calling on the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to focus on the achievements of the Coalition Government in the last 12 months.

The Deputy Prime Minister said SODELPA’s management board is pleading with the Prime Minister to reinstate Radrodro’s position back as the Minister for Education.

Gavoka highlighted that the Management Board fully supports the Prime Minister and recognises his leadership of the Coalition Government.

He said there is no ill will or ambiguity towards the Prime Minister’s leadership or towards the Coalition Government he leads.

“SODELPA and its supporters are fully committed to supporting and to working with the Prime Minister on his agenda for the country.

Gavoka said that there is no deadline to the letter, nor is there an ultimatum in the letter sent already to the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Prime Minister has not confirmed receiving the letter.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
