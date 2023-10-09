Southerners wary of injured Suva: Ali

Last year’s finalists Navua are wary of defending champions Suva ahead of their first Group B match of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship.

The Southerners defeated the Capital City boys in the Battle of the Giants semifinal a month ago and head coach Saiyad Ali said they are not going to underestimate an injured Suva this time.

“We are weary of the Suva team. They’ve got a new coach and we know the depth of the Suva team. They have got a very balanced team with seasoned national reps.”

“In my opinion, Suva on paper is the best team but nevertheless, we recently defeated them in the BOG semi-final but that has nothing to do with this game.”

“I know Suva will be very much focused on this game. They know they really need to win this game to be in the semifinal and so does Navua.”

While Navua is prepared for the tournament, Ali is confident the side will make a strong start in the tournament and anticipates a tough encounter against Suva.

“Navua has prepared very well and the players are looking forward to the tournament.”

“We already have gained the momentum of going into the tournament.”

“It’s is going to be a very good match and on the day we will know who is the better team on the day.”

“They are all in the right mood of the game and I believe that Navua will do a great job.”

Navua last won the IDC in 2009 when they Lautoka 2-0 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and Ali said this time, they are hopeful of ending their 14-year drought.

“Actually, what we had planned, we have achieved that; which was sort of playing in the semifinal this weekend and we are planning for bigger things next season.”

“All teams come with the intention of winning the tournament and so do we. We are coming here not just to participate but to win.”

The IDC gets underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow.

Navua opens its IDC campaign against Suva at 5.30pm tomorrow and plays Nadi at 1pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Navua will round off its pool match against Rewa at 3pm.