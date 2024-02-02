Suva FA strat plan focuses on development

The Suva Football Association has rolled out a new strategic plan for the 2024 season to improve football practices under the guidance of President Intiaz Khan.

This plan focuses on developing youth talents, and enhancing player welfare with a special emphasis on women’s football.

President Khan, a former national and futsal representative with deep roots in Suva outlined the association’s approach to balancing immediate victories with the long-term development of players and the sport.

“We’re setting our sights on nurturing our young talents while ensuring our senior team’s welfare is prioritized,”

“We understand that winning is important, but it comes at a cost. Our pledge is to balance success with investment in youth development and women’s football,”

“Also, for the first time in a decade, we are providing a strong platform for women’s football, recognizing its significance and potential within our association,” Khan shared.

The association also aims to increase fan engagement, creating closer ties between players and supporters.

“We’re dedicated to not just achieving success on the field but also in connecting with our fans and building a strong community around our team,” Khan added.