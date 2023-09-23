Suva out to end Nadroga’s Farebrother reign

Suva is eager to end Nadroga’s reign in the Inkk Farebrother Challenge at Lawaqa Park today and return to the capital with the prestigious silverware.

Captain John Stewart said they have been preparing well for this clash for the past three weeks.

“As we know Farebrother is totally different from the Skipper Cup, and we won’t go with our current winning reputation.”

“We are just going to head into this game with what we have prepared and we will not be underestimating them at all as they have been in great form and have some very skillful and exciting players.”

FMF Suva last met Nadroga in their Round 1 encounter of the Skipper Cup where the capital city convincingly defeated the Stallions 31-17.

The big clash kicks off at 3pm.