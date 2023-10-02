Monday, October 2, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva to feature in IDC without key duo

Defending champions Suva will feature in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) without its key Vanuatu duo.

Suva boss Ritesh Pratap has confirmed the side will miss the services of top strikers Azariah Soromon and Alex Saniel.

Pratap said the duo returned over the weekend to represent their country at the 2023 MSG Prime Minister’s Cup from the 8 to 15 of this month.

However, he confirmed midfielder Marlon Tahioa, who was expected to join the Solomon Islands, will feature for the Capital City boys after he failed to make Solomon’s roster last week.

“Their unavailability is a concern for us but we have players like Merrill Nand, Rusiate Matarerega, Bruce Hughes, Joeli Ranitu, Waisake Navunigasau to replace them.”

“Marlon was expected to return but since he didn’t make it into the Solomon squad, he will continue training with us for IDC.”

Meanwhile, Suva’s six experienced players with the likes of Filipe Baravilala, Ramzan Khan, Merrill Nand, Bruce Hughes, Dave Radrigai and Rusiate Matarerega are currently representing Fiji at the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in New Zealand.

The Whites are drawn in a tough group B with Navua, Rewa and Nadi for the 2023 Courts IDC which will be played from 15-20 of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Finishing will be key says, Baravil...

Fijian skipper Filipe Baravilala says finishing will be key for the...
2023 IDC

Injury woes continue for Rewa ahead...

Rewa coach Roderick Singh confirms the side will be further affecte...
News

Queries raised over Amrit appointme...

Questions are now being raised on the appointment of Fiji’s new env...
Rugby

Boks a step closer to RWC quarters

Defending champions South Africa has moved a step closer to the Rug...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Finishing will be key says, Bara...

Football
Fijian ski...

Injury woes continue for Rewa ah...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

Queries raised over Amrit appoin...

News
Questions ...

Boks a step closer to RWC quarte...

Rugby
Defending ...

Cleary is a beast says, winger T...

NRL
Penrith Pa...

One match away from RWC quarters...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Popular News

Fiji Pine Group accuses Ravu of ...

News
The Fiji P...

Britney’s mother ‘struggling’ to...

Entertainment
Lynne Spea...

Chua proud of performance despit...

Football
National w...

Nadi pips Nadroga in Farebrother...

Rugby
Nadi snatc...

Hayne sells property to cover le...

NRL
Former Fij...

Fiji FA to reward gallant Junior...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Finishing will be key says, Baravilala