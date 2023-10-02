Suva to feature in IDC without key duo

Defending champions Suva will feature in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) without its key Vanuatu duo.

Suva boss Ritesh Pratap has confirmed the side will miss the services of top strikers Azariah Soromon and Alex Saniel.

Pratap said the duo returned over the weekend to represent their country at the 2023 MSG Prime Minister’s Cup from the 8 to 15 of this month.

However, he confirmed midfielder Marlon Tahioa, who was expected to join the Solomon Islands, will feature for the Capital City boys after he failed to make Solomon’s roster last week.

“Their unavailability is a concern for us but we have players like Merrill Nand, Rusiate Matarerega, Bruce Hughes, Joeli Ranitu, Waisake Navunigasau to replace them.”

“Marlon was expected to return but since he didn’t make it into the Solomon squad, he will continue training with us for IDC.”

Meanwhile, Suva’s six experienced players with the likes of Filipe Baravilala, Ramzan Khan, Merrill Nand, Bruce Hughes, Dave Radrigai and Rusiate Matarerega are currently representing Fiji at the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in New Zealand.

The Whites are drawn in a tough group B with Navua, Rewa and Nadi for the 2023 Courts IDC which will be played from 15-20 of this month at the HFC Bank Stadium.