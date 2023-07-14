Tamani joins Flying Fijians camp

Explosive Fijian Drua flanker Joseva Tamani has joined the Flying Fijians in Nadi.

The livewire Ovalau warrior who was injured following the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal decider against the Queensland Reds has returned from recuperation and joined his fellow team mates back in training.

Tamani was spotted back in the mix taking part in set piece and contact sessions.

He joins an already stellar line-up in the backrow department for Fiji including Levani Botia, Viliame Mata, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Kamikamica, Albert Tuisue, Peceli Yato, Lekima Tagitagivalu and Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.