Tarakinikini delivers draft resolution on behalf of PIFs

The Pacific Islands Forum leaders has  called on the UN Security Council to appoint a Special Rapporteur to investigate Global, Regional and National Threats caused by Climate Change.

Representing the Forum Leaders at the meeting, Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Retired Colonel Filipo Tarakinikini said there is the need to see the recognition of the good work being done on climate and security by the Peace Building Fund in our region.

In delivering the ‘Draft Resolution on the Cooperation between the UN and the Pacific Islands Forum’, Tarakinikini said that in 2022 leaders declared that the Pacific is facing a climate emergency that threatens the livelihoods, security and welfare of its people and ecosystems.

“Pacific Island Forum members have also welcomed the adoption of an International Legally Binding Instrument under the UN Convention of the law of the Sea, on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine, Biological, and Diversity of Areas beyond our National Jurisdiction and look forward to its prompt implementation.” He said.

“In pursuing our ambition as the Blue Pacific, we strive for genuine and enduring cooperation, in the spirit of our Blue Pacific principles for dialogue and engagement that recognises and supports the collective strength, voice and priority of our Pacific region,” he added.

Tarakinikini said Pacific Island Leaders are committed to the values of multilateralism, values that bring us together under the United Nations, to work for a better future.

He added that the PIFs seeks the support across the region to ensure full ownership and accountability in delivering our shared objectives.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
