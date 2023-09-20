Tavua’s Premier Division run comes to an end

Tavua’s chances of staying in Premier Division football ended tonight after being held to a 2-all draw by Nadi in their crucial Digicel Fiji Premier League fixture at Prince Charles Park.

Tavua needed to win their remaining two matches one which was played today and the second that will be played on Sunday against Rewa in order to have their Premier Division hopes alive.

Both sides put on an impressive performance denying each other on goal on several occasions in the opening half and went into the changeroom at break nil-all.

The jetsetters made a quick start to the match in the second stanza as Tuiba Batiratu opened the account in the 50th minute.

It was Sakiusa Saqiri, who got the equaliser for the goldminers in the 70th minute from a Sailasa Ratu set piece play.

10 minutes later, Ratu Tulivou doubled the lead for Nadi after closely following a through pass from youngster Eshan Kumar.

Yet, they failed to dampen the spirit of Tavua as Ratu Dau got the equaliser from a penalty after Nadi defenders brought Manasa Drua down in the penalty box in 87th minute.

Meanwhile, Tavua is the only team in the league this year to register any wins.

After 17 appearances, the Shalen Lal coached side secured 7 points from seven draws and suffered 10 loses.

The side will be replaced by the newly promoted Nasinu FC next year.

Tavua will round off their league campaign against defending champions Rewa at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.