Tawake joins Waikato for Farah Palmer Cup

Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake poses with the Super W Cup during a reception at the Australian Ambassador's residence in Suva.

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua captain has signed with Waikato Rugby for the 2023 Farah Palmer Cup season.

The 24-year-old front rower joins fellow Drua teammate Jade Coates at the New Zealand provincial club.

A number of Black Ferns feature in the Greg Smith coached outfit including Renee Holmes, Kennedy Simon and Esther Tilo-Faiaoga.

Tawake is also expected to gain expertise alongside fellow prop and Black Fern Tanya Kalounivale.

Waikato takes on Bay of Plenty Volacanix in the first round this Saturday at Rotorua International Stadium at 2.05pm.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
