Taxi driver found dead in Lautoka

Two teams of investigators are pursuing leads into the case of interest where a taxi driver was found dead with visible injuries in Qalitu, Lautoka on Saturday afternoon.

Divisional Police Commander West (DPC/W) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Iakobo Vaisewa said the investigation, headed by the Divisional Crime Officer West, has the team’s following leads in Ba and Lautoka.

SSP Vaisewa said investigators will await the post mortem examination results before classifying the victim’s death.

The 36-year-old victim from Varavu in Ba had informed his family that he was taking a passenger to Qalitu but failed to return, and his vehicle was found abandoned in Lautoka.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
