TD01F hovering over the region

A tropical disturbance was analysed last night in our region, to the east-northeast of the Solomon Islands, and numbered TD01F.

TD01F has developed outside the cyclone season and is also the first system to occur during the 2023-2024 Tropical Cyclone (TC) Season.

This system has the potential to become a tropical cyclone early next week. However, at this point in time, it does not pose any direct threat to the Fiji Group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the development of TD01F over the next few days of any new developments.

With the official tropical cyclone season beginning from the 1st of November, members of the public are advised to stay up to date with the latest warnings.

For more information and clarification, please contact the National Weather Forecasting Centre on (679) 9905376 and (679) 6724888 or email all-fcstrs@met.gov.fj.