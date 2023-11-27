Team Fiji to feature in 7 sports today

Team Fiji will participate in seven different sports today at the ongoing 17th Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

After a day of rest yesterday in Honiara, Team Fiji will resume their day with Athletics followed by the women’s football semifinal between the Fiji Kulas and New Caledonia.

The other five sports that will be on Team Fiji’s list are Netball, Sailing, Tennis, Touch Rugby and Va’a.

Medals are on offer in Athletics and VA’A today.

The match between the Kulas and New Caledonia will kick off at 5pm.