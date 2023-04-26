Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Tech revolution also a challenge: Kamikamica

Digital connectivity and transformation are high on the technology and ICT priorities, with several initiatives already underway to address the multi-faceted challenges to bridge the digital divide.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Communications and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica and said that currently, 95 per cent of Fijians have access to a 3G, 4G or 4G+ network and 240 unconnected sites have been gazette by way of Legal Notice 88 of 2022 to be connected.

Kamikamica said Fiji has the lowest cost of mobile data in the Oceania Region and fourth cheapest in the world, where 10 GB of mobile data of mobile data costs US$1.50.

He said globally, only in Israel, Italy, Sn Marino are ahead of Fiji where 10 GB of mobile data cost 40 cents, $1.20 and $1.40 UDS respectively – that means, the cost of doing business digitally is low.

“This is one of the reasons Fiji have been able to attract international companies to Fiji through the outsourcing industry.”

He said to strengthen the legislative framework; Parliament enacted the Cybercrime Act 2021 which has specific penalties for computer related crimes.

“In our efforts to build resiliency and redundancy in the connectivity infrastructure, Fiji is undertaking a feasibility study to set up a second cable landing station, which will provide domestic and regional redundancy in connectivity. This will also sustain our digitalization efforts,” he added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
