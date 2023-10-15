This moment will never come back: Radradra

Flying Fijians utility back Semi Radradra understands the pressure facing the side better than most and says the big quarterfinal moment in the 2023 Rugby World Cup against England will never come back again.

Having playing in big matches across union and league during his decade-long career, the Fijian powerhouse wants the side to embrace the moment and opportunity that awaits.

“The way we motivate the young boys is just because we’ve been stuck together from day one,” he told rugby.com.au

“We have so much talent from the Fiji boys, especially back home. Only a few are chosen, those boys have big shoes to fill.”

“The bonding has been very good with the team. It lifted the morale for the boys as well. We’ve been helping with the little things as well, outside rugby. The boys are looking good and looking forward to the game this week.

“For us as Fijians when we smile, nothing can stop us. For this week we have to enjoy it, make the most of it because, like we’ve always said, this moment will never come back. The quarter-final will never come back. Day by day, we take those days and we grab it with both hands, learn from it and then we keep improving.”

Fiji will face England at 3am at Stade de Marseille in France on Monday.

Flying Fijians: Ilaisa Droasese, Vinaya Habosi, Waisea Nayacalevu (C), Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Vilimoni Botitu, Frank Lomani, Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi, Isoa Nasilasila, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Samuel Matavesi, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Iosefo Masi, Sireli Maqala.