Sunday, October 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

This moment will never come back: Radradra

Flying Fijians utility back Semi Radradra understands the pressure facing the side better than most and says the big quarterfinal moment in the 2023 Rugby World Cup against England will never come back again.

Having playing in big matches across union and league during his decade-long career, the Fijian powerhouse wants the side to embrace the moment and opportunity that awaits.

“The way we motivate the young boys is just because we’ve been stuck together from day one,” he told rugby.com.au

“We have so much talent from the Fiji boys, especially back home. Only a few are chosen, those boys have big shoes to fill.”

“The bonding has been very good with the team. It lifted the morale for the boys as well. We’ve been helping with the little things as well, outside rugby. The boys are looking good and looking forward to the game this week.

“For us as Fijians when we smile, nothing can stop us. For this week we have to enjoy it, make the most of it because, like we’ve always said, this moment will never come back. The quarter-final will never come back. Day by day, we take those days and we grab it with both hands, learn from it and then we keep improving.”

Fiji will face England at 3am at Stade de Marseille in France on Monday.

Flying Fijians: Ilaisa Droasese, Vinaya Habosi, Waisea Nayacalevu (C), Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Vilimoni Botitu, Frank Lomani, Eroni Mawi, Tevita Ikanivere, Luke Tagi, Isoa Nasilasila, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Levani Botia, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Samuel Matavesi, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Meli Derenalagi, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Iosefo Masi, Sireli Maqala.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Northland in final after 15 years

Northland Tailevu has qualified for the final of the Senior Divisio...
Football

Impressive Begg set to miss IDC fin...

In-form midfielder Nabil Begg's dream of playing in his first ever ...
News

AG appointment breaches the Constit...

FijiFirst Member of Parliament, Faiyaz Koya says the appointment of...
2023 IDC

Hunger to win motivated Lautoka pla...

Lautoka coach Anginesh Prasad says the hunger to win and feature in...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Northland in final after 15 year...

Football
Northland ...

Impressive Begg set to miss IDC ...

Football
In-form mi...

AG appointment breaches the Cons...

News
FijiFirst ...

Hunger to win motivated Lautoka ...

2023 IDC
Lautoka co...

Fatigue was the major downfall, ...

2023 IDC
Suva Coach...

Blues outclass champs Suva in ex...

2023 IDC
It will be...

Popular News

Netball Fiji to host Quad Series...

Netball
Netball Fi...

Blues overcome fitness challenge...

2023 IDC
Lautoka Co...

Matau dedicates goal to Coach Sw...

2023 IDC
Nadi strik...

Suva ready to topple champs Nadi...

Rugby
Suva Capta...

4 arrested for robbing cabbies i...

News
Four peopl...

Four Ministerial portfolios reas...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Northland in final after 15 years