Three die, 22 in hospital after crash

Following the fatal road accident in Lomawai yesterday, Police has confirmed 22 Fijians, who were travelling in the bus, are still recovering in hospital.

However, Police said three were succumbed to death –And unfortunately lost their lives along the Queen’s Road near Lomawai, Sigatoka yesterday.

In a statement, Police said it has been alleged that the 61-year-old driver lost control, causing their vehicle to veer onto the opposite lane, crashing into a bus conveying 26 passengers.

“Occupants of both vehicles were rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital by those passing by whereby the 61-year-old driver, a 64-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, the two passengers in the rental vehicle, were pronounced dead.

“As investigations continue, drivers are reminded to get enough rest and drive within the speed limit to avoid such tragic accidents.”

The Director of Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana said it is worrying to see the daily bookings for speeding offences, showing that some drivers continue to blatantly disregard road rules, risking not only their safety, but putting other road users at risk.

SSP Divuana said the festive season is associated with a lot of social gatherings and late nights, and drivers must take the advisories issued by road safety stakeholders seriously if we are to prevent further loss of life.

The road death toll currently stands at 68 compared to 37 for the same period last year.