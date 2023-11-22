Tigers sign powerhouse Bati prop Whippy

Wests Tigers have signed powerhouse Fiji Bati prop Gordon Whippy on a development contract ahead of the 2024 National Rugby League season in Australia.

Whippy could move up to the NRL level after his impressive performance in his Test debut for Fiji at the recent Pacific Championships in Papua New Guinea.

Having represented Fiji in both swimming and athletics before deciding to concentrate on rugby league, the 21-year-old began with the Canberra Raiders as a raw teenager three years ago and then had stints with Souths juniors and most recently with Ipswich Jets in the Hostplus Cup.

“Gordon has done a great job and this is a big opportunity for him,” his manager, former NSW and Kangaroos star Matt Adamson told Wide World of Sports.

“He is big and strong and still has a lot to learn but he is very keen and the Tigers should be a good fit for him.”

Tigers coach Benji Marshall is ready to give the youth an opportunity to showcase his talent and skills while he will closely monitor Whippy’s form on the training paddock and in the pre-season trials.