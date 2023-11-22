Wednesday, November 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tigers sign powerhouse Bati prop Whippy

Wests Tigers have signed powerhouse Fiji Bati prop Gordon Whippy on a development contract ahead of the 2024 National Rugby League season in Australia.

Whippy could move up to the NRL level after his impressive performance in his Test debut for Fiji at the recent Pacific Championships in Papua New Guinea.

Having represented Fiji in both swimming and athletics before deciding to concentrate on rugby league, the 21-year-old began with the Canberra Raiders as a raw teenager three years ago and then had stints with Souths juniors and most recently with Ipswich Jets in the Hostplus Cup.

“Gordon has done a great job and this is a big opportunity for him,” his manager, former NSW and Kangaroos star Matt Adamson told Wide World of Sports.

“He is big and strong and still has a lot to learn but he is very keen and the Tigers should be a good fit for him.”

Tigers coach Benji Marshall is ready to give the youth an opportunity to showcase his talent and skills while he will closely monitor Whippy’s form on the training paddock and in the pre-season trials.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Three-year strat plan for education...

The Ministry of Education has set out a three-years Strategic Plan,...
Sports

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in ma...

Fiji’s cruiserweight and International Boxing Organization (IBO) Oc...
News

Macuata leaders urged to work toget...

Fiji’s President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged traditional lead...
2023 Pacific Games

Sols wary of Kulas in PGs decider

The Solomon Islands women’s football team is wary of a star-studded...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Three-year strat plan for educat...

News
The Minist...

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in...

Sports
Fiji’s cru...

Macuata leaders urged to work to...

News
Fiji’s Pre...

Sols wary of Kulas in PGs decide...

2023 Pacific Games
The Solomo...

Fiji calls for solidarity ahead ...

News
As the COP...

Debate on local govt amendment b...

News
The Attorn...

Popular News

Waqa to take up PIF SG role next...

News
Former Nau...

Masi to make coaching debut in P...

Football
Former Fij...

Wainiqolo snatches late winner f...

Rugby
Injured Fl...

Pair to front court over meth po...

News
A man and ...

Byrne expects leadership from Fl...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Leaders to respond quickly to cl...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Three-year strat plan for education: Ministry