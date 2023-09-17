Infant is latest drowning victim

A 1-year-old child is the country’s latest drowning victim.

The victim was found floating in the Mulomulo River last night, a few meters away from his home.

The circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident are under investigation and Nadi Police will be looking into the element of negligence.

Police are again calling on parents and guardians to please monitor and closely supervise the movement of children at all times, as accidents can occur at any given time.

The drowning death toll currently stands at 29 compared to 27 for the same period last year.