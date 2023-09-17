Tonga suffers huge loss in RWC opener

Tonga suffered a huge 59-16 loss to World No.1 Ireland in their opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France today.

Ireland made a quick start to the match with a penalty from sharpshooter Jonathan Sexton before the match was held for a short while as Tonga’s Number 8 Vaea Fifita sustained an injury.

A penalty by William Havili saw Tonga get their three points but Ireland gave an immediate response with a try from Tadhg Beirne and Sexton converted for a 10-3 lead in the 22nd minute.

A minute later, Tonga was awarded a penalty which Havili slotted in between the uprights but again Ireland gave a harsh response with three tries from Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen and Sexton getting a try of his own before converting all three.

Immediately, Ireland was reduced to 14 players when Peter O’Mahony was sent to the sin bin for a foul play for which Tonga took advantage and scored through Viliame Fifita and Havili converted.

Ireland led by 31-13 at the break.

Tonga made a quick start in the second half with a penalty from Havili but the Irish went on dominating with tries from James Lowe, Bundee Aki grabbing twice, Rob Herring and Ross Byrne converted to seal the win.