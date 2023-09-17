Sunday, September 17, 2023
Tonga suffers huge loss in RWC opener

Tonga suffered a huge 59-16 loss to World No.1 Ireland in their opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France today.

Ireland made a quick start to the match with a penalty from sharpshooter Jonathan Sexton before the match was held for a short while as Tonga’s Number 8 Vaea Fifita sustained an injury.

A penalty by William Havili saw Tonga get their three points but Ireland gave an immediate response with a try from Tadhg Beirne and Sexton converted for a 10-3 lead in the 22nd minute.

A minute later, Tonga was awarded a penalty which Havili slotted in between the uprights but again Ireland gave a harsh response with three tries from Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen and Sexton getting a try of his own before converting all three.

Immediately, Ireland was reduced to 14 players when Peter O’Mahony was sent to the sin bin for a foul play for which Tonga took advantage and scored through Viliame Fifita and Havili converted.

Ireland led by 31-13 at the break.

Tonga made a quick start in the second half with a penalty from Havili but the Irish went on dominating with tries from James Lowe, Bundee Aki grabbing twice, Rob Herring and Ross Byrne converted to seal the win.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
