Tough, but what we needed, says Matavesi

UK based Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi says their training camp in Taveuni was tough but something the team players needed to bond well and understand each other better on and off the field.

The Royal Navy officer said the last two days of conditioning has been a wake-up call for the side.

He said rotations between gym work and rigorous routines on the Welagi Village ground were being felt.

“If you have seen both sessions, we have worked really hard and into different aspects of a game, and the fatigue really builds up, but that is what the game is really like.”

A first time for the Vanuabalavu warrior was the experience of camping together with the team in one hall.

The 31-year-old Northampton Saints player said the communal living the team was going through also had a personal closeness for him.

“I like to explain the way I am living; my dad and his dad did the same.”

“I am walking in his footsteps knowing how they lived and for me it is incredible.”

Matavesi, who is the younger sibling of former Flying Fijians utility back Josh, made his debut for Fiji in 2013 and has to date played 23 matches for the country.

The Flying Fijians ended their camp yesterday and headed back to Viti Levu where they will continue with preparations in Nadi for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup and Rugby World Cup warm up matches.