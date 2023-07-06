Thursday, July 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tough, but what we needed, says Matavesi

UK based Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi says their training camp in Taveuni was tough but something the team players needed to bond well and understand each other better on and off the field.

The Royal Navy officer said the last two days of conditioning has been a wake-up call for the side.

He said rotations between gym work and rigorous routines on the Welagi Village ground were being felt.

“If you have seen both sessions, we have worked really hard and into different aspects of a game, and the fatigue really builds up, but that is what the game is really like.”

A first time for the Vanuabalavu warrior was the experience of camping together with the team in one hall.

The 31-year-old Northampton Saints player said the communal living the team was going through also had a personal closeness for him.

“I like to explain the way I am living; my dad and his dad did the same.”

“I am walking in his footsteps knowing how they lived and for me it is incredible.”

Matavesi, who is the younger sibling of former Flying Fijians utility back Josh, made his debut for Fiji in 2013 and has to date played 23 matches for the country.

The Flying Fijians ended their camp yesterday and headed back to Viti Levu where they will continue with preparations in Nadi for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup and Rugby World Cup warm up matches.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

The wealthy will continue to benefi...

High income earners will pay less tax now, because of the meddling ...
Football

Nalaubu keeps firm grip on scorers&...

Top national and Lautoka marksman Sairusi Nalaubu has kept a firm g...
News

NGO calls for immediate appointment...

Human Rights NGO, Justice Pacific says the failure of the Governmen...
Rugby

I don’t want to do anything f...

Olympic gold medalist and 7s World Cup winner Iosefo Masi says he d...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

The wealthy will continue to ben...

News
High incom...

Nalaubu keeps firm grip on score...

Football
Top nation...

NGO calls for immediate appointm...

News
Human Righ...

I don’t want to do anythin...

Rugby
Olympic go...

Lautoka man dies in early mornin...

News
A 21-year-...

Prof Ahluwalia acknowledges Govt...

2023-24 National Budget
University...

Popular News

England wallops Fiji U20

Rugby
It was a o...

Lanky Boso joins Palmerston Nort...

Football
Former Suv...

17 new cases of COVID-19

News
17 new COV...

Stylish Singh dedicates award to...

Football
US-born Di...

Parliament to debate on Land Sal...

News
The Land S...

McDonald is new Australian High ...

News
Ewen McDon...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

The wealthy will continue to benefit: Sayed-Khaiyum