Tourism continues to drive the economy

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says the tourism industry continues to be the largest revenue earner and employer in the country.

He said that thousands of Fijians rely on the strength and health of sector

Speaking at the launch of the Fiji Spartan Trifecta Event this evening in Denarau Nadi, the Minister for Tourism indicated that the Coalition Government support for Spartan is for three years, and he is confident that the Fiji government will deliver something better each year.

“I understand we have over a thousand international participants this year from Australia, China, USA, Japan and New Zealand. I am also told there is a good number of Fijians that have signed up too. I am confident that we will see these numbers grow over the years.”

“The Government of Fiji will continue to invest in the tourism sector and in initiatives that uplift the Fiji brand.”

The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that the Government wanted to connect with new visitors and reconnect with the existing ones, enticing the world to visit and experience Fiji for themselves.

“While we are a small country, our capabilities are much more.”

“My industry colleagues share that while numbers are looking positive, they do feel the impact of growing regional competition for the same tourism pie,” he added.