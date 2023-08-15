Tribunal sworn in to investigate suspended CJ

Members of the Tribunal to investigate allegations of misbehavior against Chief Justice Kamal Kumar were sworn in at the State House yesterday.

The members are His Lordship the Right Honourable Justice David E. Ashton Lewis, Justice Jiten Singh, Justice Filimone Jitoko and Justice William Desmond Calanchini.

The members of the tribunal took the Oath of Allegiance followed by the Oath of due Execution of Judicial office in the presence His Excellency, the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The President suspended Chief Justice Kumar with full pay on the advice of the Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka in late January this year.

The suspension was in accordance with Chapter 5, Part A, Section 111(4) of the 2013 Constitution following complaints lodged against the Chief Justice for alleged misbehaviour.

The contents of the complaints were put to the Chief Justice by the Prime Minister on 24 January 2023 and his responses were received by the Prime Minister on the 27January 2023.

In accordance with Chapter 5, Part A, Section 106(3) of the 2013 Constitution and on the advice of the Prime Minister following consultation by the Prime Minister with the Attorney-General, the President had appointed Justice Salesi Temo to act as the Chief Justice of Fiji.