Trio dropped from match day squad

Three Fiji Police Force players have been dropped from the football squad and will not be participating in this year’s challenge Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Competition.

Fiji Police Soccer Manager Superintendent of Police (SP) Nilesh Lakhan confirmed the trio are district reps and broke the camp at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Vatuwaqa.

SP Lakhan said the Force is not going to compromise discipline, since officers who are in camp are also required to conduct operational duties and assist with operations within the area of operation of where they are camping.

Meanwhile, defending champions Police will take on the Republic of Fiji Military Force at 11.30am at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist
