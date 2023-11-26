Trio to make Series debut in Dubai

Three players will make their HSBC World Sevens Series debut for Fiji in Dubai and Cape Town 7s tournament next month.

Coach Ben Gollings has included Ilikimi Vunaki, Netava Koroisau and Rubeni Kabu in his 13-member squad after testing the trio at the recent Oceania 7s in Australia.

Kaminieli Rasaku returns to the team after a stint in France while Filipe Sauturaga and Jeremaia Matana are also back after making full recoveries from surgeries.

Lanky Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Terio Tamani are the most experienced players in the team while former captain Waisea Nacuqu and Iowane Teba are notable exclusions.

It is understood the two are carrying injuries and have been given time to rehabilitate.

World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist Josua Vakurinabili has also been left out.

Fiji have been drawn in Pool C alongside France, the USA, and Great Britain for Dubai 7s which will be played on 2 and 3 December.

Fiji 7s squad: Josese Batirerega, Ilikimi Vunaki, Kaminieli Rasaku, Jeremaia Matana, Ratu Filipe Sauturaga, Netava Koroisau, Rubeni Kabu, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Joseva Talacolo, Ratu Menueli Maisamoa, Pilipo Bukayaro, Terio Tamani.