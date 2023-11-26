Sunday, November 26, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Trio to make Series debut in Dubai

Three players will make their HSBC World Sevens Series debut for Fiji in Dubai and Cape Town 7s tournament next month.

Coach Ben Gollings has included Ilikimi Vunaki, Netava Koroisau and Rubeni Kabu in his 13-member squad after testing the trio at the recent Oceania 7s in Australia.

Kaminieli Rasaku returns to the team after a stint in France while Filipe Sauturaga and Jeremaia Matana are also back after making full recoveries from surgeries.

Lanky Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Terio Tamani are the most experienced players in the team while former captain Waisea Nacuqu and Iowane Teba are notable exclusions.

It is understood the two are carrying injuries and have been given time to rehabilitate.

World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist Josua Vakurinabili has also been left out.

Fiji have been drawn in Pool C alongside France, the USA, and Great Britain for Dubai 7s which will be played on 2 and 3 December.

Fiji 7s squad: Josese Batirerega, Ilikimi Vunaki, Kaminieli Rasaku, Jeremaia Matana, Ratu Filipe Sauturaga, Netava Koroisau, Rubeni Kabu, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Vuiviwa Naduvalo, Joseva Talacolo, Ratu Menueli Maisamoa, Pilipo Bukayaro, Terio Tamani.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Ex Fiji reps help Auckland win Paci...

A host of former Fiji representatives helped Auckland All Stars bea...
2023 Pacific Games

Fiji climbs to fifth spot in Games ...

Team Fiji has climbed to the fifth spot on the medal tally of the 1...
Dubai 7s

Wilson returns, Solikoviti out of F...

Experienced forward Talei Qalo Wilson will return forFijiana in the...
Football

Kulas in strong group for Olympic q...

The Fiji Kulas have been drawn in a strong Group A for the OFC Wome...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Ex Fiji reps help Auckland win P...

Football
A host of ...

Fiji climbs to fifth spot in Gam...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Wilson returns, Solikoviti out o...

Dubai 7s
Experience...

Kulas in strong group for Olympi...

Football
The Fiji K...

Naicker double sinks Suva in Pac...

Football
A brace in...

Raiwalui gets World Rugby job

Rugby
Former Fly...

Popular News

Tigers sign powerhouse Bati prop...

NRL
Wests Tige...

Fiji secures five medals at Paci...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Narawa’s slip disc recovery on t...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Manukau upsets Suva, opens up Gr...

Football
The Manuka...

Singh to reunite with Rewa in Pa...

Football
Seasoned d...

Kauyaca to face India’s Singh in...

Sports
Fiji’s cru...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Ex Fiji reps help Auckland win Pacific Cup