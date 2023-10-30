Monday, October 30, 2023
Uncle held over sexual assault of sisters

A man has been further remanded in custody for raping two sisters on Beqa Island on two separate occasions between 2015 and in 2020.

The accused appeared before Puisne Judge Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull, this morning in the High Court in Suva.

He is charged with two counts of rape.

On the first occasion,  between January 2020 and December 2020, the accused rape the second victim, a 7-year-old girl.

He also has a pending matter from 2015 where he was charged for three counts of rape and a count of indecent assault.

The victim in that matter was the elder sister of the second victim and she was 13-years old when the acts were committed.

The accused is the uncle of the two girls and is the brother-in-law of their father.

Senior counsel from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions indicated that they will not be opting for caution interview as the accused did not admit to anything.

The matter has been adjourned to 30 November 2023 to fix a trial date.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
