Unpaid workers seize work, await justice

The workers of a prominent security services company in Labasa have collectively decided to cease work until justice is served.

In a meeting with Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh, the workers raised concerns on the non-payment of wages for the last three months.

Most of these workers have not received their pay pack for 700 to 800 working hours.

“Despite not being paid for the past three months, these dedicated and hardworking workers continue to work, expecting that they would receive their arrears of wages in due course, however, this did not eventuate to date,” explained Minister Singh.

“This act of ill-treatment will not be tolerated by the Ministry and we will ensure that justice is served to these workers. The Ministry is aware of the non-compliance issues of the employer and investigations are currently underway.”

“The Ministry is working on ensuring that these workers receive their rightful dues and will remain committed to protecting these workers’ rights and promoting fair and just working conditions,” he added.

Singh also issued a stern reminder to other non-compliant employers to comply with the provisions of the Employment Relations Act 2007 and further stated those in breach will be dealt with accordingly.

“Do what is right under the law for the betterment of the workforce for harmonious working relations.”