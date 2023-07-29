Saturday, July 29, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Unpaid workers seize work, await justice

The workers of a prominent security services company in Labasa have collectively decided to cease work until justice is served.

In a meeting with Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh, the workers raised concerns on the non-payment of wages for the last three months.

Most of these workers have not received their pay pack for 700 to 800 working hours.

“Despite not being paid for the past three months, these dedicated and hardworking workers continue to work, expecting that they would receive their arrears of wages in due course, however, this did not eventuate to date,” explained Minister Singh.

“This act of ill-treatment will not be tolerated by the Ministry and we will ensure that justice is served to these workers. The Ministry is aware of the non-compliance issues of the employer and investigations are currently underway.”

“The Ministry is working on ensuring that these workers receive their rightful dues and will remain committed to protecting these workers’ rights and promoting fair and just working conditions,” he added.

Singh also issued a stern reminder to other non-compliant employers to comply with the provisions of the Employment Relations Act 2007 and further stated those in breach will be dealt with accordingly.

“Do what is right under the law for the betterment of the workforce for harmonious working relations.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Command Post in Golan Heights gets ...

In recognition of the Fiji Police Force’s contribution towards peac...
Rugby

Flying Fijians register second win ...

A dominant first half display saw the Fiji Water Flying Fijians bea...
News

Partnership to nurture local pilots...

A new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Fiji Airways...
News

Teenager held over nightclub outing...

A 19-year-old man is in Police custody over the alleged assault of ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Command Post in Golan Heights ge...

News
In recogni...

Flying Fijians register second w...

Rugby
A dominant...

Partnership to nurture local pil...

News
A new Memo...

Teenager held over nightclub out...

News
A 19-year-...

Young scoops ‘Spirit of th...

Rugby
Former Sai...

Koroisau scores in Tigers loss

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Popular News

Nightclubs to close at 1am from ...

News
Attorney G...

Fiji U23 reps to miss BOG finals...

2023 Battle of Giants
Districts ...

No compensation for convicted dr...

News
The Accide...

Attempted arson at a fuel compan...

News
A team of ...

Fiji Pearls suffer narrow loss i...

Netball
The Fiji P...

Skipper Cup resumes this week

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Command Post in Golan Heights gets Fijian name